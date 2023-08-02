MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is accusing her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power” after they flexed their new majority and fired the director of the state’s court system. On just their second day as a majority on the court, the four liberal justices voted on Wednesday to fire Randy Koschnick. The court had previously been under conservative control for 15 years. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said the move undermined her authority as chief justice. She called it unauthorized and procedurally and legally flawed. But she said she would not try to undo it.

