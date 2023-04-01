MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and likely the future of abortion access, Republican-drawn legislative maps and years of GOP policies, rests with the outcome of Tuesday’s election in the key swing state. The race has shattered national spending records because of what’s at stake. The winner of the heated contest between Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election. The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020. Democrats are trying to flip control of the court, which has had a majority of conservative justices the past 15 years.

