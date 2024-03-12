MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to reconsider a ruling limiting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The voter mobilization group Priorities USA asked the justices last month to reconsider their 2022 ruling that drop boxes may be placed only in election offices. Conservatives controlled the court at the time of the ruling. Janet Protasiewicz won a seat on the court in April, giving liberals a one-seat majority on the court and setting the stage for reversing the 2022 decision. The court announced early Tuesday evening it would review the ruling. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in a dissent that the liberal justices will certainly overturn the 2022 decision in what she called a shameless attempt to readjust political power in Wisconsin.

