ATLANTA (AP) — The judge in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump is set to hear arguments over whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the prosecution over a romantic relationship. The arguments set for Friday follow a dayslong hearing during which attorneys for Trump and other election case defendants tried to show the relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest that should disqualify them. Willis and Wade have acknowledged the relationship, but argue it does not create any conflict and has no bearing on the case. They say the relationship ended last summer.

