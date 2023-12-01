LONDON (AP) — Henry Kissinger’s legacy in the Mideast is the pursuit of what’s possible, not necessarily peace, in one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. The former U.S. secretary of state, who died this week at age 100, did just that after Egypt and Syria pulled off a surprise invasion of Israel 50 years ago. Using “shuttle diplomacy” to haggle in-person with the leaders of the states in conflict, he negotiated different borders and a process to protect them. His biographer, former United States ambassador Martin Indyk, says in a Washington Post column that Kissinger would advise Israel’s Arab neighbors to maintain order in the Gaza Strip and give the Palestinians the “attributes of statehood” — with a two-state solution possible, someday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.