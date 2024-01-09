TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is being accused of using military threats, diplomatic pressure and fake news in a broad strategy to influence voters in Taiwan’s elections to pick candidates who favor unification. China’s ultimate goal is to take control of the self-governing island democracy. Beijing has long insisted Taiwan is part of China and must be regained, by military force if necessary, regardless of the views of the island’s people. It sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan on a near-daily basis, hoping to intimidate the island’s 23 million people and wear down its military. Beijing has described Saturday’s elections as a choice between war and peace. So far, surveys show most Taiwanese support their de facto independence.

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN and JOHNSON LAI Associated Press

