NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is adding charter flights for the entire playoffs this season as well as for teams that have back-to-back games. The league announced Monday it will pay for all of the flights. The cost is expected to be around $4.5 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details haven’t been publicly released. Last year, the league chartered for the WNBA Finals as well as for the road team in the Commissioner Cup championship game. Engelbert said that there will be five charters needed during the regular season.

