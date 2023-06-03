SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon on Saturday July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North.
Although this class is still months away, wolf trapper education classes are usually offered just a few times a year locally – so if you need a class, sign up now.
Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:
- Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.
- Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.
- Students must pre-register either online or by visiting any Idaho Fish and Game office. The cost is $9.75 when registering online or $8.00 in person.
- A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.
For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.
