SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A Louisiana woman accused of involvement in the death of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana last year has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. News outlets in Georgia and Indiana report that 41-year-old Dawn Coleman of Shreveport will be sentenced Tuesday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted a prosecutor as saying that details of the agreement can be released after the sentencing. Coleman is accused of playing a part in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan. The child’s body was found inside a suitcase in Indiana woods in April 2022. The child’s mother faces a murder charge but has eluded capture.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.