By Stephanie Usery

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KOMU) — A St. Louis woman is accused of setting fires at the Marriott St. Louis Airport hotel after being fired.

Prosecutors allege that Romana Cook set fire to the hotel at 10700 Pear Tree Drive on Dec. 22, 2022. She was reportedly fired the same day after showing up to work intoxicated. She later allegedly set multiple fires in the hotel, displacing the occupants of more than 400 rooms.

Cook, 25, was indicted in May on an arson charge and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. The charge carries a penalty of 5-to-20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

