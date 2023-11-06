INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who allegedly drove her car into a building in Indianapolis after watching coverage of the Israel-Hamas war told officers she believed the building was an “Israel school.” Indianapolis police say one adult as well as four children were inside the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge at the time of late Friday’s crash, but no one was injured. The 34-year-old woman had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon. The Indianapolis Star reports that a probable cause affidavit states the woman told police she had been watching TV news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and decided to plan an attack by crashing into the building.

