BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 20-26-93 at mile marker 223, south of Arco in Butte County.

Sometime during the overnight hours of Saturday, April 29,2023, to Sunday Morning, April 30, 2023, a 37-year-old female from Challis was traveling westbound on the highway in a Ford F-150 truck, overcorrected and vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Butte County Sheriff Office, Butte County Coroner, and Butte County EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.