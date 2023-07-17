By Stephanie Moore

GREENWOOD, South Carolina (WYFF) — A woman was found dead in her cell at the Greenwood County Detention Center Sunday evening, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said Jamie Tennyson, 30, of Spartanburg, was found at about 6 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, according to the coroner’s office.

Tennyson’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

