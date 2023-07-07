RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials are investigating a vehicle versus bike collision where a 72-year-old woman was killed.
At 8:00 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Dispatch received a call reporting an accident at 4200 E and 200 N in Rigby.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, Idaho Sate Police, Rigby and Ririe QRU, Central Fire Department and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded.
A 72-year-old woman was deceased at the scene.
No names will be released at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
