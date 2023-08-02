CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 23-year-old woman has been fatally wounded and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also have been shot on the city’s South Side. Police say the toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a 62-year-old man, who was shot in the back. Police say the victims were standing on a sidewalk around 3 p.m. when assailants got out of a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The woman was shot multiple times.

