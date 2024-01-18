By Stef Manchen

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — After serving ten months behind bars, a Tulsa woman is taking the bitter hand life dealt her and channeling her experiences into a way forward.

Maria Morris was charged with child neglect after a house fire took the life of her young daughter, Carabelle. While incarcerated, she met the founder of a local non-profit – She Brews – which changed the trajectory of her life.

Four months out of prison, Morris became a barista at transitional work program. This morning, four years later, Morris held the grand opening for ‘Carabelle’s Micro Café,’ the same coffee cart she got her start with, in honor of her daughter, that she now owns.

“I’m super jazzed for all the support that I’ve gotten over the time building this up,” said Morris. “A lot of ups and downs, a lot of nos, a lot of closed doors, but also I’ve gotten a lot of support from the community, a lot of nonprofits, actually some here in the building.”

Carabelle’s, which is located in 5330 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK, is also Morris’s way of making a difference. After the time she served, Morris was able to find resources to get her on solid ground.

Now, it’s Morris who is helping guide those who aren’t sure what their next step is.

“We hire women who have been previously incarcerated and train them in the culinary field, we offer on the job training, we offer case management as well,” said Morris. “It’s so important, without being able to start again, without having that second chance, it’s already hard to have a criminal record, it’s already hard to have a label put on you.”

Over the course of her four year process, Morris has garnered support and created connections across the community, all in the name of her daughter.

Morris is also the Executive Director of Carabelle’s Legacy, a non-profit that educates people about fire safety and helps those who have been incarcerated with reform work.

It’s full circle for her, as she now owns the coffee cart that she rebuilt her life, from the grounds up.

