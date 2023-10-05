By TODD FEURER

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was standing on the front porch of her home in the 7300 block of South May Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, when a man walked up, put his arm around her neck, and forced her inside the house.

The man then sexually assaulted the woman and stole her cell phone.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

