ENID, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The woman who blew open the abuse case at a state facility in Enid will continue getting the protection she said she needs.

On Wednesday afternoon, a judge extended a protective order for the whistleblower.

“Put up fliers around this community at gas stations and otherwise, that was just filthy in nature,” said Cameron Spradling, an attorney.

The woman who took abuse allegations at Enid’s Greer Center to police argued she needed protection from four women who she claimed were retaliating against her. On Wednesday, a judge ruled to extend the protective order in place, a move her attorney said isn’t just for her protection.

“As a message and a deterrence to anybody else who would venture out and hurt a future whistleblower,” Spradling said.

On Wednesday, they continued those emergency orders until a hearing on Feb. 29, where they’re hoping to get a little more in-depth. The alleged retaliation comes from fliers posted around town with her name, number and picture, saying she would perform sexual acts.

Since she went to the police with the information, multiple people were charged with the alleged abuse that happened at the Greer Center. The abuse included choking, beating and even waterboarding.

Now, the whistleblower’s attorney hopes to hear from more people inside the Greer Center.

“We believe there are still whistleblowers inside Greer Center who want to communicate,” Spradling said.

