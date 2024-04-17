By Sawyer Buccy

ROSWELL, Georgia (WANF) — A 21-year-old Zumba instructor is inspiring her community to dance to their own beat! She tells Atlanta News First Reporter Sawyer Buccy, she is trying to make a difference one step at a time.

There are some things you do because you have to, and there are others you do because you want to.

“We are here to have fun! High-five the person next to you!” said 21-year-old Elisha McKenzie.

We are at Gigi’s Playhouse in Roswell, watching a Zumba class taught by certified Zumba instructor, 21-year-old Elisha McKenzie.

“I fell in love with Zumba when I was 16 years old. This was my passion was to show Zumba,” said Elisha.

Her passion is an outlet for her, but for the people who watch her teach- she is an inspiration. Elisha has a diagnosis of Down syndrome. She knows she is making a statement by what she is doing. As she dances, she is trying to inspire people of differing abilities, that they can make positive life changes.

“I know my routine and I can get them to dance and stay active and stay fit,” said Elisha.

“We just feel that whatever Elisha wants to do, like all my other girls, whatever they do we are there to just facilitate that and help them get to where they want to be,” said Elisha’s mom Jacqueline McKenzie.

Gigi’s Playhouse is a 501c3 nonprofit created to support people diagnosed with Down syndrome and their families.

“So just to be focused in the class, not distracted and she practices every day her routines and her dances,” said Jacqueline.

This is one of the places Elisha teaches. In a world that might be focused on limitations, her classes offer an opportunity to focus on the many abilities of the class.

“It is part of her makeup, it is who she was meant to be,” said Jacqueline.

