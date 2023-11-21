By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman’s car was destroyed in a recent fire, and the only item that survived was her Stanley Tumbler! Now, she’s getting some major help from the makers of the famous cups.

Like many people, Danielle decided to share the story on TikTok, posting a video showing the aftermath of her damaged vehicle.

“Everybody is so concerned if the Stanley spills but what else? It was in a fire yesterday and it still has ice in it.”

The woman’s video has since garnered more than 60 million views.

Stanley’s global president Terence Reilly responded to Danielle’s video on the brand’s TikTok account saying they’re not only going to send her more Stanley cups, but they’re also going to replace her car!

“Well, we’re going to send you some Stanleys, but there’s one more thing and we’ve never done this before and we’ll probably never do it again, but we’d love to replace your vehicle. Yeah, all of us at Stanley … we’d really like to replace your vehicle.”

The drinkware company’s motto says their products are “built for life,” and it looks like that just might be true!

