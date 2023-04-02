POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s volunteer group Women United will host its second annual Beauty and the Brunch event on April 22.

The event will go from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Purpose Building on 224 Main St.

“Our Women United volunteer group is preparing for another amazing event designed for women’s personal empowerment,” said Wendi Ames, the Director of Donor and Community Engagement at United Way. “This workshop will provide attendees with the tools to create her own unique path to purpose over a yummy brunch and mimosas, and all proceeds go toward helping local women and families in need.”

Beauty and the Brunch: Illuminating Your Path to Purpose workshop tickets are a suggested donation price of $20 and are available here.

“Join us as we find value and joy in meaningful connection, together,” Ames said.

This year, United Way and Women United are partnering with Pocatello/Chubbuck’s Head Start program for a children’s tennis shoe drive to provide new shoes for every local preschooler in the program.

If you are unable to attend the event but would like to donate shoes to a preschooler in need, visit the sign-up sheet for the sizes needed.

Angie Lion, owner of Black River Performance Management, will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies during this year’s event. Brunch and mimosas will be served by Del Monte Meats with music by DJ Adrian.

Tickets are expected to sell out again this year, and one table sponsorship is still available. Please contact Wendi Ames at wendi@unitedwaysei.org for more information.

All proceeds from this event will support partner nonprofits that serve women, children, and families in need in Southeastern Idaho.