KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Five women who say they were sexually assaulted or harassed by a former Kansas City, Kansas, detective filed a lawsuit Friday accusing the government of allowing police corruption to thrive for years. The Kansas City Star reports that the federal lawsuit says the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas allowed its officers to “terrorize, abuse and violate” Black residents without fear of discipline. The government and an attorney for former Detective Roger Golubski declined to comment on the lawsuit. Golubski has pleaded not guilty to two federal indictments alleging he sexually assaulted and kidnapped a woman and a teenager between 1998 and 2002, and that he was part of a sex trafficking ring.

