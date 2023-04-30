LONDON (AP) — Sheathing the 29 posts that circle the community pond with their knitted and crocheted creations, a group of women in a village west of London has recreated the cast of characters set to attend the coronation of King Charles III. The Hurst Hookers are part of the “yarn bombing” phenomenon that has taken hold across Britain in recent years, with guerrilla knitters and crochet enthusiasts celebrating holidays and royal occasions by decorating the nation’s red post boxes and other public spaces with their handiwork. There’s no money in it, and the creations are sometimes stolen. But they do it anyway because they have fun brightening their communities, even if no one asked them to.

