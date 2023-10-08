DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says members at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday. Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday. The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal Oct. 1. The deal included a 19% pay raise over the life of the contract.

