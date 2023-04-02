By Radina Gigova, CNN

World-renowned Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71 after battling cancer, his management company KAB America Inc. confirmed to CNN in a statement Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of artist and musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto, on the 28th of March, 2023,” the statement reads.

“While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow. He lived with music until the very end,” the statement reads.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to his fans and all those who have supported his activities, as well as the medical professionals in Japan and the U.S. who did everything in their power to cure him,” reads the statement.

In accordance with Sakamoto’s wishes, a funeral service was held with his close family members, his management team said. While many will share the loss, “we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief,” they said in the statement.

“Finally, we would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favorite quotes: “Ars longa, vita brevis.” Art is long, life is short,” the statement reads.

