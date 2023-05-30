By Christine Sloan

METUCHEN, New Jersey (WCBS) — A New Jersey man who was killed in World War II was finally laid to rest Monday.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Michael Uhrin’s remains weren’t identified until nearly 80 years after his B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber was shot down over Germany in 1943.

Uhrin’s relatives came to the gun salute and memorial in Metuchen to pay their respects, along with hundreds more from the town.

“It’s just an honor bringing him back. I just wish my grandma … They’re looking at us now, but it’s just an honor that the town did all this,” said Uhrin’s nephew, also named Michael.

Uhrin was 21 when he died. His remains were left in Germany before they were identified through his nephew’s DNA and returned to the U.S. in 2022.

Uhrin’s older brother also died in WWII.

“You’d ask your grandmother how was Uncle Joe and Uncle Mike shot down. Just didn’t want to talk about it at the time,” said Uhrin’s nephew.

Uhrin’s great-niece, Jaclyn Dryden, wears his tags.

“I’m actually a little teary-eyed, honestly. I know a lot about the war. I know what it does to families,” said Dryden.

“I had to pay my respects. This gentleman was much younger than I was and World War II, you don’t find veterans like that anymore,” said U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Rajiv Fernando, from Edison.

The American Legion Riders who brought Uhrin home also took him to the cemetery.

“Just bringing a soldier home is undescribable,” said Anthony Rico, of American Legion Riders Post 65.

Uhrin was buried will full military honors, next to his parents and older brother.

