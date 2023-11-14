By SETH BORENSTEIN and TAMMY WEBBER
Associated Press
A massive new federal government report says revved-up climate change now permeates Americans’ daily lives with harms that are already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States. Tuesday’s National Climate Assessment is a five-year localized update on what global warming is doing and will do to the United States. It paints a picture of a country that is warming about 60% faster than the world as a whole, regularly gets smacked with costly weather disasters and is facing even bigger future problems, including worsening health and inequities that hurt poor and minorities hardest.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.