NEW YORK (AP) — The impact of the writers strike was evident as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers. NBC was force to bring news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle to hawk comedies and dramas, as entertainers stayed away from a Radio City Music Hall event where striking writers picketed. Fox said that due to the uncertainty of the strike, it would not announce a fall TV schedule yet. Members of the Writers Guild for America walked out some two weeks ago, and there have been no negotiations on a new contract since then.

