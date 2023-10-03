JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced the completion of two airborne geophysical surveys in Wyoming.

The geophysical surveys occurred in both the central part of Wyoming in the South Pass and Granite Mountains region, and in the Medicine Bow Mountains of southeastern Wyoming. The resulting data will be reviewed, verified, and released to the public as a USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI) upcoming data release.

“The helicopters collecting the survey data have been demobilized, and we thank the public for their patience,” WSGS manager of energy and mineral resources Dr. Ranie Lynds said. “These data will be used by a generation of geoscientists looking to understand various aspects of Wyoming’s geology.”

More information on the Granite Mountains-South Pass survey can be found here.

More information on the Medicine Bow Mountains survey can be found here.