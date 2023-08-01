JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Teton County Commission on August 7, at 9:30 a.m. to share information on local projects.

The public is invited to attend, and public comment will be included.

The meeting will take place at the Teton County Commission chambers at 200 S Willow Street in Jackson.

The workshop will be broadcast via video HERE.

For those unable to attend the workshop, the information presented will also be available HERE. The public can also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the left link, “Stip Public Comment Map.”

Topics for the meeting will include:

Program overview

Information on funding

Timeline of the process

Local projects

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2023-2029 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.