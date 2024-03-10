CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Energy Authority announced Michelle Koch’s appointment to its Board of Directors.

Koch’s appointment was confirmed by the Wyoming State Senate last week. The WEA also announced the conclusion of Board Member Paul Ulrich’s term, who served as Board Chairman from 2021 to 2023.

Koch brings more than 18 years of experience, having worked in all segments of the energy industry, from refining and transport terminals to new upstream oil fields and legacy fields that have been produced for more than 100 years.

“I’m honored to join the board of the Wyoming Energy Authority,” Koch said. “Having spent my career working in almost every aspect of the oil and gas industry, I look forward to supporting the WEA’s crucial work to champion Wyoming energy and resource development.”

The WEA thanks Ulrich as he concludes his service on the board. As its second Chairman, Ulrich oversaw the continued development of the newly established agency and its efforts to coordinate with the entire energy spectrum, empowering collaboration, innovation and growth throughout the state of Wyoming and the western region. Ulrich will continue to serve the Wyoming Energy Authority as its representative to the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative.

“I’d like to thank Paul for his countless years of dedication and service to Wyoming and its energy industry,” Executive Director Rob Creager said. “His guidance and leadership have been invaluable to the establishment and evolution of the Wyoming Energy Authority throughout the past four years as we support the growth of a secure and prosperous future for Wyoming’s energy and natural resources.”

The Wyoming Energy Authority Board comprises 12 members – seven voting members appointed by Governor Gordon and confirmed by the Senate – and five ex-officio members.