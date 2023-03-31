JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – April 1 is the first day to apply for the shed antler hunt in Jackson.
It will also be the last time out of state applicants will be on equal footing with Wyoming residents for a spot.
Wyoming’s governor recently signed a bill that gives Wyoming residents a seven day head start for the shed hunt before non-residents can participate.
The bill was proposed in hopes of easing the rush of people that show up to hunt for shed antlers on public lands.
The signed bill becomes law on July 1, 2023.
Applications can be found HERE.
