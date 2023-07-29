CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Stable Token Commission, which was established by the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 – Wyoming Stable Token Act, is now accepting applications for the position of Executive Director.

The Executive Director will be responsible for directing and supporting all administrative operations within the Commission, implementing a comprehensive business plan for Wyoming’s stable token and ensuring compliance with the Wyoming Stable Token Act and other applicable state and federal laws and regulations. Additional responsibilities include budget management, industry monitoring and risk management. Ideal candidates will bring their existing connections and expertise in the blockchain industry, coupled with a familiarity of Wyoming’s legislative processes and key stakeholders.

Wyoming has embarked on an ambitious schedule to consider and possibly issue a digital token, or “stable coin”, by year’s end. Accordingly, Wyoming is anxious to build a competent platform and policies in short order. The members of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission include the Governor or the Governor’s designee; the Auditor or the Auditor’s designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer’s designee. As allowed under the enacting legislation, four additional subject matter experts have also been named as Commissioners. They are Flavia Naves, David Pope, Jeff Wallace and Joel Revill.

The complete Executive Director job posting may be found here.