CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2023 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Wyoming Capitol Auditorium.

The meeting is open to the public. Remote access to the meeting will also be available via Zoom through this link.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 – Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens. As allowed under the enacting legislation, the Commission includes the Governor or the Governor’s designee; the Auditor or the Auditor’s designee; the Treasurer or the Treasurer’s designee; and four additional subject matter experts: Flavia Naves, David Pope, Jeff Wallace and Joel Revill. Anthony Apollo was appointed Executive Director of the Commission on September 18, 2023.

A meeting agenda will be hosted on the Stable Token Commission website.