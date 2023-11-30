CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – 15-year-old Brayden Baker joined the ranks of the Ultimate Anglers, sportspersons who caught 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said the achievement is recognized as part of the department’s Master Angler program.

“Congratulations to Brayden,” said Dirk Miller, Game and Fish deputy chief of fisheries. “It’s an impressive feat to catch 10 trophy-sized fish, and even more so for someone so young.”

It took Brayden about two years to catch all 10 fish, and he managed to stay within 60 miles or so of his hometown of Lander. Though a Yellowstone cutthroat trout pushed him to 10 species, his favorite catch was the lake trout.

Since the program’s launch, 44 anglers have achieved Ultimate Angler status. Brayden joins two other Wyoming teens — Tristen Brodrecht and Julius Clark — as the youngest anglers to earn Ultimate Angler status.

Trophy fish represent the largest fish in the state — the top 5% — of the 24 eligible species. Some fisheries in Wyoming are managed for trophy sizes while others are for high-catch rates and species diversity.

Participating in the Master Angler program is easy, even if catching a trophy is challenging. An angler who lands a fish that meets or exceeds the minimum qualifying length from snout to the tip of a pinched tail must take and submit a side-view photograph of the fish. Include in the photograph an object, like a ruler or a coin, to validate the length. Submit the photo, angler information and details about the species and where it was caught on the Game and Fish website.

Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of Master Angler, a species-specific sticker and recognition on the Game and Fish website. Five different trophy-length species designate someone as a Trophy Angler, carrying the same prizes as a Master Angler and a commemorative medallion. Those who catch 10 different trophy species get the title of Ultimate Angler and earn the Trophy Angler prizes as well as a special prize package.