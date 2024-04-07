BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and sent a message of mutual cooperation despite the nations’ differences. Yellen came to China top of mind with trade practices that put American companies and workers at an unfair competitive disadvantage. In the ornate Fujian room of the Great Hall of People building just west of Tiananmen Square, she told Li on Sunday: “While we have more to do, I believe that, over the past year, we have put our bilateral relationship on more stable footing.” The meeting comes after the U.S. and China on Saturday agreed to hold “intensive exchanges” on more balanced economic growth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.