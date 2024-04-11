YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park will fully open soon, and many people are excited to see the park’s natural beauty and wildlife.

But what you need to keep in mind is do not feed the animals and be on the lookout for an extra sneaky Yellowstone resident.

The public calls this coyote Limpy, Chester or Tripod.

He has been seen faking a limp to get park visitors to give him food.

Of course, feeding Yellowstone’s wildlife is prohibited, even animals you might not think about like birds.

“It is illegal to feed wildlife in Yellowstone,” Yellowstone spokesperson Linda Veress said. “So, visitors should not feed wildlife. The fines for feeding wildlife would be up to six months in jail, up to $5,000 in fines.”

Veress says feeding wild animals can make them stop being afraid of humans which can be very dangerous for people and wildlife.

Many animals also carry diseases that you and your loved ones could get if you get too close.

So, if you go to Yellowstone, make sure you do not share your food with the animals no matter how cute, sad or limpy they might look.