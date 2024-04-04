MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Nov. 1, 2024, Yellowstone National Park will expand fishing access by allowing for year-round fishing opportunities at two locations in the park. These two locations are:

Madison River: The Madison River from the Wyoming/Montana state line downstream to the park boundary near the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana.

Gardner River: The Gardner River from Osprey Falls downstream to the confluence with the Yellowstone River near the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana.

Other fishing areas in the park will continue to be available during the standard fishing season, which is from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 31 each year.

The 2024 Yellowstone annual fishing permit will be valid May 25 through Dec. 31, 2024. Beginning in 2025, the annual fishing permit will be valid for the calendar year, January through December.

Dive deeper with us Tuesday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – noon MDT to learn more about Yellowstone’s Native Fish Conservation Program. Todd Koel, leader of the program, will present about:

Lake trout control and cutthroat trout recovery in Yellowstone Lake

Native fish restoration in streams

Angling regulations and catch trends

Aquatic invasive species prevention

A live Q&A with Koel will follow the presentation. Join the virtual presentation by clicking on this link.