IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Outside the Idaho Innovation center, the Yellowstone Food Village is kicking-off food truck summer.

Seven food vendors are now operating in one location. They have a wide variety of food styles for the entire family.

“The best thing about the Yellowstone Food Village is that you can come here and one person in your family can go get sushi. One person can go get Mexican. One can go get gluten free,” Idaho Innovation Center Executive Director Bryan Magleby said. “We got plenty of tables, picnic tables. Just come here and hang out. It’s a great time.”

For one day only, food village vendors will be offering 10% off all menu items. The deal is available until 8 p.m. Friday, June 2.