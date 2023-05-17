MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – On Wednesday, the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center opened to the public for the season.

Located in the Old Faithful area, the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is a space where Indigenous artists, scholars and presenters from the 27 associated Tribes of Yellowstone National Park directly engage with visitors through demonstrations and discussions. Now in its second year, the center is a partnership between the National Park Service and Yellowstone Forever, with Tribal consultation.

During the 2023 season, 37 presenters from 18 associated Tribes will directly engage with Yellowstone visitors through formal and informal education. Presentations will include photography, beadwork, moccasin making, dancing, storytelling, quillwork and more.

“Many Tribal Nations have a continuous presence in the area now known as Yellowstone National Park,” said Alyssa McGeeley, Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center Coordinator, and member of the Muscogee Tribe from Oklahoma. “The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is a space where Indigenous people from the 27 Tribes associated with the park share the resiliency of their people with visitors from all over the world as artists, educators and culture bearers.”

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is open May 17, 2023, through Oct. 14, 2023. The center is centrally located between the Old Faithful Lodge and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center.

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is made possible through funding from Yellowstone Forever, the National Park Foundation and generous private donations.

To learn more and view the summer 2023 presentation calendar, please visit: Yellowstone.org/tribal-center.