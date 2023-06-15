MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 454,929 recreation visits in May 2023. This is a 13% decrease from May 2022 (523,680 recreation visits), which was Yellowstone National Park’s busiest May on record.

This May’s visitation showed a 5% increase from May 2019 (434,385 recreation visits).

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 645,646 recreation visits, down 12% from 2022 (733,471), and up 12% from 2019 (576,776 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through May):

2023 – 645,646

2022 – 733,471

2021 – 649,153

2020 – 145,849 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

2019 – 576,776

2018 – 570,824

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season and millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, plan ahead. Protect yourself and the park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.