SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Security officials and an eyewitness say they suspect an Al-Qaida attack in southern Yemen killed a military commander and three soldiers from a secessionist group. The men said the attack occurred on Thursday while the commander and soldiers were traveling in a convoy through the south of the country. The men said they believed the al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula group was responsible for the attack. AQAP has not claimed responsibility for the attack but is active in Abyan province, where the attack occurred. AQAP has exploited the country’s yearslong conflict to cement its presence in the improvised nation.

