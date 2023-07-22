CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni police say they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a senior World Food Program official the previous day. They said that 10 others were also detained on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the killing of Moayad Hameidi, who had recently arrived in the country to take the post of the head of the World Food Program in the southwestern province of Taiz. On Friday, two gunmen riding on a motorbike fatally shot Hameidi in the town of Turbah. Hameidi was the latest aid worker to be killed in Yemen, which has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014.

