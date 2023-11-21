BRUSSELS (AP) — A culinary issue erupted as the European Parliament prepares to vote on Wednesday on a proposal about packaging waste. Some French cheese producers feared that its language would mean their delectable, pungent Camembert will no longer be encased in wooden boxes. They and others protested, calling it a matter of national pride for France — and a matter of common sense. Now legislators will vote on the plan that includes a special exemption for cheeses with the prized designation of controlled protection of origin.

