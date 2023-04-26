We’ve got great news today for everyone in the viewing area. Some consistent weather with loads of sun, a few clouds and warmer for the next couple of days. Highs will slide slightly into Friday with a slight chance of late showers tomorrow, but you have some nice dry weather for the next 5 days. Lows still in the 30’s (average) for this time of the year and highs jumping into the 70’s by the weekend.

