ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A mural celebrating Latin pride is now on display in Asheville.

The piece, titled “You Are Latin Pride,” is on Hilliard Avenue and depicts the diversity of the Latino community in Asheville.

Lead artist Leslie Reynalte said she started planning for the piece in October. She said it was the largest project she’s ever taken on. But, with help from her mentors and some careful planning, Reynalte was able to complete the mural to honor her community.

“This is for the whole community, everyone,” Reynalte said. “So, I want them to be able to appreciate the bright colors of the artwork, but also for the members of the Latino community to just be able to feel proud to be in Asheville.”

This is the first of three pieces coming to Asheville as part of Buncombe County’s Creative Equity Mural Project, which will decorate county-owned walls with art promoting racial equity.

