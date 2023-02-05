By Aimee Lewis, CNN

To say this has been a disappointing season for Liverpool would be an understatement. On recent results alone, the club is in crisis.

A humiliating 3-0 loss to relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday was the team’s third successive loss on the road in the league.

And after the defeat, which leaves Liverpool 10th in the league — a huge 21 points behind league leaders Arsenal — manager Jurgen Klopp refused to answer a question from a reporter at the post-match press conference.

Asked by the journalist whether the team’s poor start in games was a “mentality thing,” Klopp replied: “It’s very difficult to talk to you if I’m 100 percent honest. I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote. If somebody else wants to ask that question, then I’ll answer it.”

It is the first time since 2012 that Liverpool has lost three successive away games in the Premier League.

But the unwanted records have been piling up this season for a team that is 11 points behind Newcastle, which is currently in the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.

Liverpool fell 2-0 behind in the first 12 minutes at Molineux, while Ruben Neves’ strike in the 71st minute sealed a comprehensive win for a team which moves to 15th in the league.

The loss for Liverpool follows defeats at Brighton and Brentford. Over the course of the last three away games, the team has conceded nine goals and scored just once.

In all competitions this year, Liverpool has won once, against Wolves in the FA Cup. Indeed, Liverpool has conceded more goals in the Premier League this season — 28 in 21 games — than in the whole of last season.

“We caused the misery with the first 12 minutes,” Klopp told reporters. “In a game like this it is not allowed. You can criticize and judge us and you are probably right because those 12 minutes are not allowed.

“That’s really hard to take, I have to say.”

Klopp added: “The team is not full of confidence, you can see that. We caused the problems ourselves. I cannot always cover things … I don’t lose confidence in the boys, but I see where we have to improve. For today, it was not good enough what I did.”

