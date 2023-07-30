BRIGHTON, Iowa (AP) — You-pick farms are struggling through heat, drought and haze. Specialty crops that require lots of water — like blueberries and strawberries — are refusing to grow. And customers are canceling their appointments to pick berries in the heat. A strawberry farmer in central Iowa said these are the worst conditions he has seen in his 56 years of operating the farm. This year, his entire crop failed. Smoke from Canadian wildfires also caused hazy skies in Iowa and poor air quality several times this summer. A blueberry farmer in southeastern Anderson said customers have canceled their appointments on especially hazy days.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.