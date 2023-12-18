NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro is still busy working on the presumed last volume of his series on Lyndon Johnson. But next year, be prepared to hear a lot about the book which launched his publishing career. “The Power Broker” in 2024 will mark its 50th anniversary. The New-York Historical Society will host an exhibit in the fall, featuring archival materials it acquired from Caro. The historian lives near the society on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and stopped by recently to sign copies of “The Power Broker” and his other books. Since the release of “Turn Every Page” last year, he feels a bit like a movie star.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.