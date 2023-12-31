By Luke Laster

CBS DETROIT (WWJ) — Some University of Michigan basketball players took the court Saturday on the north side of Detroit for a youth basketball clinic.

The student-athletes took the role of mentors today instead of hoopers. Their goal? To help teach underserved Detroit youth the ways of the game.

“All of us understand that we were in these kids’ shoes, looking down at them. It’s so much fun,” says Michigan sophomore Tarris Reed Jr.

Nonprofits Stadium and Main and SAY Detroit, the organization that hosted, held the gathering that involved hours of non-stop basketball and coaching opportunities from Michigan basketball players.

Reed Jr., standing at 6-foot-10, says being a mentor brings back memories of his childhood because every kid went through clinics like this. He says it’s a blessing knowing he could play a role in the next generation of college or even NBA players.

“I used to be that kid going to these camps having fun, used to be a little nervous, so having them open up, talk about their experiences. Honestly, it’s been a blessing,” he added.

Reed Jr. says he hopes to be a part of future opportunities like this to help mentor young kids in Detroit and Metro Detroit communities.

